Alexander Isak scored his 22nd and 23rd goals for Newcastle United in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Sheffield United at St James’ Park.

The striker scored for a seventh successive home match as Newcastle continued to push for European qualification. Isak’s brace puts him right in the mix for the Premier League Golden Boot heading into the final four matches of the season.

Newcastle signed Isak from Real Sociedad for a club-record fee of £63million in August 2022. He has since gone on to score 33 goals in 63 appearances in all competitions.

And when asked if he believes the 24-year-old is a ‘world class’ striker, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I think he is.

“I'm not overly analysing every striker in world football, I'm focused very much on my team so I'm not the best person qualified to give that opinion but the big question is would I swap him with anyone else? No I wouldn't.

“When you look at his age profile, what's to come and look at his attributes and qualities, he's some talent.”

Isak’s performances for Newcastle this season means there will be no shortage of transfer interest in him this summer.

“It's a shame for me and probably for Alex,” Howe said on the transfer speculation. “I understand the question but that will be the main thing with the better he does and the more goals he scores.

“We should enjoy his performances and how he's playing at the moment, full of confidence and physically in a really good place. It's a great thing to watch him play.”

Isak’s brace was added to by a Bruno Guimaraes header, Ben Osborn own goal and another from substitute Callum Wilson. Newcastle trailed 1-0 early on from an Anel Ahmedhodzic header before going in 1-1 at the break.

“Half-time was a big moment for us because we had to re-group,” Howe said after the match. “It was a difficult first half because I thought Sheffield United played well. They are fighting for their lives. We knew they would come here and have a right go.