Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United's Alexander Isak had to come off against Liverpool

The Newcastle United striker, signed last week for a club-record £60million fee, scored in tonight’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool after getting his work permit through at lunchtime.

However, Isak was forced off in the second half, and head coach Howe said: "Alex picked up a slight dead leg. He was limping a bit in the second half. That’s why we withdrew him,”

Reflecting on Isak’s debut, United’s head coach said: “First and foremost, the finish, and his overall performance, was very good. Really, really pleased with his tactical discipline as well, and how he played off the ball. He gave us that pace in behind, that threat that good teams need. He showed great composure and technique for both goals.

"The second (offside) one, I didn’t realise how close it was. I think he’ll be pleased with his work, and he’s shown a glimpse of what he can bring to the team.”

Fabio Carvalho scored a 98th-minute winner for Liverpool, and Howe and his staff were frustrated at the extra time added on by referee Andre Marriner.

"That's the pain of football,” said Howe. “That's the horrible side of it when your team has given everything. It is a sickener for us, but it’s part of the game. We just didn't deal with the corner.

New Newcastle United signing Alexander Isak.