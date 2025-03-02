Eddie Howe expressed his frustration after a new transfer rumour emerged surrounding one of his Newcastle United players.

Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento is reportedly been targeted by Manchester City as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker, who recently left to join AC Milan on loan. Walker is out of contract at Man City in the summer as Pep Guardiola looks to address the right-back position in his squad.

Livramento has progressed well since joining Newcastle from Southampton in 2023 in a deal worth up to £40million. The 22-year-old has broken into the England senior squad this season while becoming a regular in Eddie Howe’s side after being used as a backup option to Kieran Trippier last season.

According to The Telegraph, City are keeping a ‘close eye’ on Livramento as a potential long-term replacement for Walker. Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso has also been linked.

Livramento has already made over 50 Premier League appearances for Newcastle and has moved ahead of Trippier in the right-back pecking order this campaign. But Livramento has yet to register a goal or an assist so far this season.

Eddie Howe’s transfer frustration

When asked about the recent reports linking Livramento with a move away from Newcastle, Howe was quick to voice his frustration.

“Yes, I think it goes without saying [that we want to keep Livramento],” Howe said. “I think it's frustrating for us that we're consistently talking about players, rumoured to be leaving.

“We want to go the other way. We want to strengthen the group. We want to make our team and squad stronger for the future rather than lose our best players.”

Newcastle will look to strengthen this summer after three successive transfer windows without any major first team additions. But players at the club have regularly been linked with potential moves away in the media.

Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and now Livramento have all been subject to reported interest from elsewhere.

Tino Livramento enjoying life at Newcastle United

Despite the apparent interest from City, Livramento is understood to be happy at Newcastle as he looks to continue progressing on Tyneside.

He was previously at Chelsea but didn’t make a first-team appearance before being snapped up by Southampton in 2021. He went on to make 34 appearances for The Saints but left after recovering from a serious ACL injury and suffering relegation in 2023.

Since arriving at Newcastle, Livramento has made both his Champions League and international debut. Speaking earlier this season, the defender believes he is in ‘the best place’ at Newcastle.

“The goal was always to be playing in the Premier League as early as possible,” he said. “I left Chelsea and got that experience straight away at Southampton. I had some tough times with injuries but the club and the fans were great to me.

“Now I’m at a place I absolutely love – the atmosphere, the supporters, the manager, it feels like I’m in a great place at Newcastle. I’m in the best place I could be to learn and develop as a footballer.”