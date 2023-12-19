Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties following a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Wilson's early opener was cancelled out by a 92nd minute equaliser by Chelsea substitute Mykhailo Mudryk. The hosts went on to win 4-2 on penalties with Kieran Trippier and Matt Ritchie boss both missing from the spot.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The match marked Trippier's return from suspension as he came off the bench in the second half. But it was his late mistake to head the ball into the path of Mudryk that played a role in costing The Magpies a place in the semi-final.

When asked how Trippier was feeling after the match, Howe said: "I'm sure he doesn't feel fantastic because he prides himself on his technical excellence & the quality of his defensive work.

"He's been a transformative signing for us and has glued the dressing room together. He's been the heartbeat of our performances."

The match saw Newcastle concede late on once again as they exited another cup competition. Less than a week ago, The Magpies conceded two second half goals to be dumped out of the Champions League and Europe altogether with a 2-1 defeat against AC Milan.

"It hurts a lot [to be knocked out]," Howe added. "It's a very similar feeling to the end of the PSG game. The lads had committed so much, gave everything and we led for so long.

Callum Wilson gave Newcastle United a first-half lead.

"We'd defended really, really well but we didn't get over the line. Whenever we concede we concede collectively not individually. I thought as a team defensively today we were excellent.

"Our shape was so good and we denied them really clearcut chances. We had to make some changes again due to injuries. I can't praise the players enough.

"We tried to refocus and forget the last part of the game and the fact that we were in a shootout to try to get to the semi-final. Penalty shootouts are always a lottery and we didn't quite win it then.

"I think we probably weren't as good technically as we would have wanted to be in the second half. In the first half we were a clear threat and scored our goal. But we lost our threat in the second half, even if we defended really well.