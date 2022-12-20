Eddie Howe makes massive Newcastle United statement with bold Carabao Cup starting XI
Eddie Howe’s named all of his World Cup players in his Newcastle United starting XI tonight.
Howe's side take on Bournemouth at St James’s Park looking to reach the quarter-finals of Carabao Cup. The fourth-round tie is Newcastle’s first competitive fixture since the World Cup.
And Howe has named Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier – who were all at the tournament in Qatar – in his team.
“We've tried to give this game the same importance as a Premier League game,” said United's head coach. “For us, it’s (as important), because it's a chance to progress in a very important competition for us. That's how we approach the game. I want to win the game. We want to stay in the competition, we want those extra games, so that’s our approach to the game.”
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy.