Eddie Howe makes massive Newcastle United statement with bold Carabao Cup starting XI

Howe's side take on Bournemouth at St James’s Park looking to reach the quarter-finals of Carabao Cup. The fourth-round tie is Newcastle’s first competitive fixture since the World Cup.

And Howe has named Callum Wilson , Bruno Guimaraes, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier – who were all at the tournament in Qatar – in his team.

“We've tried to give this game the same importance as a Premier League game,” said United's head coach. “For us, it’s (as important), because it's a chance to progress in a very important competition for us. That's how we approach the game. I want to win the game. We want to stay in the competition, we want those extra games, so that’s our approach to the game.”