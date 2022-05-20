Eddie Howe makes Newcastle United selection pledge ahead of decisive weekend for Leeds United and Burnley

Sunday’s opponents Burnley are ahead of 18th-placed Burnley on goal difference, and Howe – who had a spell at Turf Moor earlier in his managerial career – will maintain the integrity of the Premier League by naming his strongest XI.

“We’ll pick our strongest team, and try and win the game,” said United’s head coach. There’s no let up from our perspective. We’re determined to end the season on a high. Tactically, we’ll try and get it right. Burnley’s a totally different challenge.”

Newcastle, in the relegation zone when Howe took charge in November, are 12th in the table following Monday night’s 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We were prepared (for it to go to the wire), and, at one stage, definitely if you had offered us the last day with a chance to stay up if we won that game, then we would have taken it, because we were so far back,” said Howe.

“But that seemed success at the time. Now, of course, since then, we’ve gone on this incredible run, the players have done an amazing job to get the job done early – and now we’re not in that position.

“I can tell you from my experience, that’s an amazing feeling.”

Howe could be without Chris Wood (hip), Fabian Schar (concussion) and Ryan Fraser (hamstring).

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes scored against Arsenal.