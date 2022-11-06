News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eddie Howe makes one Newcastle United change after losing Joelinton

Eddie Howe has named his starting XI for Newcastle United’s visit to the St Mary’s Stadium.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Howe’s fourth-placed side take on Southampton this afternoon knowing a win would take the club into third place.

Read More
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe issues new Alexander Isak injury update

And Howe, without the suspended Joelinton, has brought Jacob Murphy into his starting XI.

Most Popular

Allan Saint-Maximin – who made his comeback from injury last weekend – is on the bench.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Anderson.

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy, right, with Callum Wilson.
Eddie HoweAllan Saint-MaximinJoelintonSouthampton