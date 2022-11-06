Eddie Howe makes one Newcastle United change after losing Joelinton
Eddie Howe has named his starting XI for Newcastle United’s visit to the St Mary’s Stadium.
Howe’s fourth-placed side take on Southampton this afternoon knowing a win would take the club into third place.
And Howe, without the suspended Joelinton, has brought Jacob Murphy into his starting XI.
Allan Saint-Maximin – who made his comeback from injury last weekend – is on the bench.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Anderson.