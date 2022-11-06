The Newcastsle United striker, signed for a club-record £60million fee in the summer, has been sidelined with thigh injury he suffered while training with Sweden in September.

Isak suffered a setback last month as he neared a comeback, and Howe now hopes to have him back for the club’s December friendlies against Al-Hilal and Rayo Vallecano ahead of the Premier League’s Boxing Day restart following the World Cup.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has a thigh injury.

“We would hope he’s fit for those games,” said United’s head coach. “He has had two injections into his thigh, and was given a five-week diagnosis. These things can change with muscle injuries. We’re taking it slowly, because there is no need to rush him initially. We hope when we start training again (during World Cup break), he can join in with the group.”

Howe had hoped to have Isak – who scored two goals from three games – back last month.

Asked about Isak’s setback, Howe said: “It was just a re-injury, exactly the same on the scan as the original injury.”

Isak had scored against Liverpool at Anfield on what his Newcastle debut following his August move from Real Sociedad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Howe has spoken about Isak’s “disappointment” at his long lay-off.