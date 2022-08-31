News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eddie Howe makes shock Newcastle United defensive change as Alexander Isak starts against Liverpool

Alexander Isak will make his full Newcastle United debut at Anfield tonight.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:04 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:04 pm

The £60million signing is in Eddie Howe’s starting XI after getting a work permit following his move from Real Sociedad earlier today.

Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett and Ryan Fraser also come into the starting XI.

Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Chris Wood drop down to the bench. Allan Saint-Maximin is injured.

Most Popular

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, S Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Isak. Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Eddie HoweLiverpoolJamaal LascellesRyan Fraser