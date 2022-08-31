Eddie Howe makes shock Newcastle United defensive change as Alexander Isak starts against Liverpool
Alexander Isak will make his full Newcastle United debut at Anfield tonight.
The £60million signing is in Eddie Howe’s starting XI after getting a work permit following his move from Real Sociedad earlier today.
Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett and Ryan Fraser also come into the starting XI.
Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Chris Wood drop down to the bench. Allan Saint-Maximin is injured.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, S Longstaff, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Isak. Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson.