Eddie Howe makes surprise Newcastle United change against Leicester City

Chris Wood will start up front for Newcastle United when the club resumes its Premier League campaign.

By Miles Starforth
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The striker has been named in Eddie Howe’s starting XI for this afternoon's game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Ritchie hints at new Newcastle United role
Callum Wilson – who started last week’s fourth-round Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth at St James’s Park – isn’t involved in Howe’s matchday squad for the game due to illness. Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has a calf injury.

Meanwhile, Wood – who started the club’s last Premier League game – reaffirmed his commitment to the club earlier this month. Wood said: “I'd love to be here long-term. I still believe I have a big part to play here. I’ve not shown my best football here yet, but hopefully I can do that given the chance.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Almiron, Wood, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson.

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood.