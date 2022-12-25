Ritchie, out of contract at the end of the campaign, has only made one substitute’s appearance so far this season due to injury. The 33-year-old was an unused substitute for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win over his former club Bournemouth.

However, Ritchie – who joined Newcastle in the summer of 2016 – still believes he has a lot to offer the club.

Speaking to United’s matchday programme, Ritchie said: “I’m ready when called upon. I feel like I can bring a lot to the group still, I feel valued within the group, and I’m fit and ready to go, if needed.

“I’m well aware that the boys have been flying, and times may have changed in terms of what it was for me maybe two years ago at the club. I’m a realist. I understand that my role may have changed within the squad – but I’m all in.”

