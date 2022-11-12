News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe makes two Newcastle United changes as Callum Wilson drops out of starting XI

Eddie Howe has named his Newcastle United starting XI for this afternoon’s home game.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Nov 2022, 4:33pm

Howe’s third-placed side take on Chelsea at St James’s Park looking to maintain their position ahead of the World Cup break.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes explains Sunderland 'joke'

Chris Wood and Joelinton have replaced Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy in the starting XI.

Newcastle are five points behind second-placed Manchester City.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.

Newcastle United defenders Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier arrive at St James's Park.
Eddie HoweCallum WilsonJoelintonChris Wood