Eddie Howe makes two Newcastle United changes as Callum Wilson drops out of starting XI
Eddie Howe has named his Newcastle United starting XI for this afternoon’s home game.
Howe’s third-placed side take on Chelsea at St James’s Park looking to maintain their position ahead of the World Cup break.
Chris Wood and Joelinton have replaced Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy in the starting XI.
Newcastle are five points behind second-placed Manchester City.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.