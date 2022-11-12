Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes explains Sunderland 'joke'
Bruno Guimaraes has explained the “private joke” he at the expense of Sunderland.
The midfielder posted a video of himself playing as Newcastle United against Sunderland on FIFA in September – and his team won 3-0. And Guimaraes has spoken about the post in the matchday programme for today’s home game against Chelsea.
“It was cool,” said the Brazil international, who joined the club in from Olympique Lyonnais in January. “I was playing FIFA, and I wanted to have a laugh with the fans. I think that’s the great thing about football. If it was a Sunderland player doing the same, we have to accept it. Otherwise, football would be really boring. We have to have this humour between fans poking fun at each other – obviously with respect.
"I didn’t mean to put anyone from Sunderland down – it was just a bit of a private joke with Newcastle fans.”