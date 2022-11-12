The midfielder posted a video of himself playing as Newcastle United against Sunderland on FIFA in September – and his team won 3-0. And Guimaraes has spoken about the post in the matchday programme for today’s home game against Chelsea .

“It was cool,” said the Brazil international, who joined the club in from Olympique Lyonnais in January. “I was playing FIFA, and I wanted to have a laugh with the fans. I think that’s the great thing about football. If it was a Sunderland player doing the same, we have to accept it. Otherwise, football would be really boring. We have to have this humour between fans poking fun at each other – obviously with respect.