Eddie Howe has often been linked with the Manchester United job, but could he be tempted to take it?

Such is the job he’s done at Newcastle United, Eddie Howe is always going to be linked with the biggest jobs when they come up.

The Magpies boss has often been whispered as a future Manchester United manager and those rumours aren’t likely to go away any time soon, given how much Ruben Amorim is struggling at Old Trafford. However, the Man Utd job has proven a poisoned chalice in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with Amorim only joining the likes of Jose Mourinho, Erik ten Hag and David Moyes in failing to find sufficient success with the Red Devils.

That, coupled with how good life is for Howe at the moment with Newcastle - who he’s twice taken to the Champions League and won the EFL Cup with last season - makes you feel he really would be mad to leave St. James’ Park right now.

Could Eddie Howe take the Manchester United job?

That’s the view of former Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick, who doesn’t see Howe jumping for the Man Utd job anytime soon, even if Amorim were to be sacked.

“I would be so surprised if the Man Utd job came available and Eddie Howe took it. I think it's a really, really tough job to take now. They're kind of stuck. You look at Ruben Amorim coming in, and he had a good profile of what he'd done previously, but he looks disheartened,” Hendrick - who made one of his 27 Newcastle appearances under Howe - told Boyle Sports.

“He looks disheartened even though he's had a summer to get a couple of signings in. I think they're better off maybe sticking with him for another transfer window, but who knows if they will.

“Touching on Eddie Howe, he's got the run of the club at Newcastle now with how well he's done. He's able to bring in the players he wants, and let go of the players he doesn't want. “The fans love him. I don't see why he'd leave. I think for him, his target is to consistently hit Champions League football with that club.”

How does Eddie Howe’s win percentage compare to other Newcastle United managers?

Given he’s the first Newcastle boss to win a major trophy since 1955, there really is little Howe can do wrong in the eyes of supporters.

And after taking the Magpies back to the top table of European football twice during his reign so far, it’ll come as little surprise to hear that Howe has the second-best win rate of any permanent Newcastle United manager in club history. Kevin Keegan is the only man to top Howe’s 50.27% win rate, enjoying victories in 54.98% of his matches between 1992 and 1997, when he won the First Division in 1992/93 and finished second in the Premier League in 1995/96.

Kevin Keegan - 54.98% Eddie Howe - 50.27% George Martin - 49.03% Bobby Robson - 46.67% Glenn Roeder - 45.83%

