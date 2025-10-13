William Osula has struggled for regular minutes at Newcastle United, but could be given an opportunity in the Bundesliga.

William Osula looks set to depart Newcastle United for a Bundesliga giant this January.

The Denmark youth international joined the Magpies from Sheffield United for £15million in the summer of 2024, but failed to make an impression in his first campaign with just two goals and two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

However, Osula has already proven a useful substitute at the start of this season, with the striker scoring from the bench against Liverpool in the Premier League and providing an assist in the Champions League against Union Saint-Gilloise - alongside netting a brace in a 90-minute outing against Bradford City in the EFL Cup.

But despite showing much more promise at the start of 2025/26, Osula is still expected to face a struggle for minutes, with Nick Woltemade currently the undisputed first-choice No.9, while Newcastle will hope to welcome fellow summer arrival Yoane Wissa into the fold in the near future once fit.

Eintracht Frankfurt preparing fresh William Osula loan offer

According to Sky journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Eintracht Frankfurt are preparing a loan move for Osula this January. Tavolieri references the fact that the two clubs had already made an agreement for such a move in the summer before Newcastle backed out due to the transfer of Wissa dragging out longer than expected.

But now, Die Adler look set to offer 20-year-old Osula a ‘new lease of life in the Bundesliga’. Frankfurt finished third in the German top-flight last season, earning them a spot in the group stage of the Champions League.

Tavolieri reports: “The German club is preparing a big move this winter: a loan for Danish striker William Osula, currently at Newcastle. Little used by the Magpies, the 20-year-old could find playing time and a new lease of life in the Bundesliga.

“Let's also remember that, already this summer, the deal was completely closed between the clubs but Newcastle had decided to cancel the transaction for fear of finding themselves without Woltemade's replacement, the transfer of Yoane Wissa being - at that time - still uncertain. A case to follow seriously.”

The German side sit level with Newcastle on three points, beating Galatasaray 5-1 in their opening match before losing to Atletico Madrid by the same scoreline. An inconsistent start to the Bundesliga season has seen Frankfurt win three and lose three of their first six matches, sitting seventh in the table as a result.

Attacking midfielder Can Uzun has already registered five goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season, while starting striker Jonathan Burkardt has four goals and an assist in seven combined league and European appearances.

Beyond those, however, Elya Wahi has proven a disappointment since signing from Marseille, Jessic Ngankam is out with a broken leg, and Michy Batshuayi is 32 years old with just three goals in 16 appearances for the club - meaning there’s a relative lack of depth.

What has Eddie Howe said about William Osula?

Osula is clearly a player who Eddie Howe believes in, so a loan move to pick up more minutes in an elite league will be an important step in his development.

"He's a player I've known since JT's [Jason Tindall] time at Sheffield United," Howe said when Newcastle signed Osula in August 2024. "We've been tracking him for three years and he excites us. "He has all the raw ingredients to become a great centre-forward. Good physical profile and good technical skills. There are areas of his game to develop, but he's coming to the right place to do that.

"It's a very tricky situation. We have two outstanding centre-forwards and to find someone to complement them isn't easy. As a young striker developing, he won't have two better to learn from. He is coming to a healthy environment.

"Financially, it has to work for us as well because we can't spend outrageous sums of money. It's a good deal for us. We've got a lot of work to do with him, but he's a really good character."

After Osula’s goal against Liverpool earlier this season, Howe said: “Really pleased. It’s a great finish. “I thought he did well when he came on – he looked lively, strong and quick. It could have been a big moment for us – a point here would have been incredible from the players – but he can be very pleased with himself.”

