Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, shakes hands with Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United FC at Emirates Stadium on May 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta had their say following Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Newcastle lost their penultimate game of the 2024-25 season 1-0 at Arsenal following a second-half strike from Declan Rice at the Emirates Stadium.

The Magpies had some big chances to break the deadlock in the first half but they ultimately went begging with Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya pulling off five saves in the opening 20 minutes alone. But Howe’s side wouldn’t test the Spaniard after that point.

The result keeps Newcastle third in the Premier League table heading into the final day against Everton, but only one point separates third and seventh.

Eddie Howe assesses Newcastle United defeat at Arsenal

“It was a really strong first half performance from us,” Howe said afterwards. “We looked confident. I was really pleased, bar the last action, the finishing was a bit off.

"I have to say David Raya played well. I can't ask anymore of the players, tough place to come. We probably weren't our best in the second half and that's what's probably has cost us the game.

“We're frustrated we probably didn't take one or two of those big moments. The second half was slightly different.

“I thought we defended pretty well, though, and kept their chances to a minimum. Nick [Pope] has made a couple of saves, but the goal [from Rice] that won the game, I thought, was an unbelievable strike from that distance.”

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s win

The three points for Arsenal confirms a second-place finish and Champions League qualification for Mikel Arteta’s side.

And the Arsenal boss echoed Howe’s comments about the game of two halves nature and Rice’s match-winning display.

He said: “We were much better second half, we produced a game that suited us much more than the first half. Overall a good afternoon.”

On Rice, Arteta added: “We managed to win it from an exceptional finish from Dec [Rice], again.

"Champions League secured. Overall, a positive afternoon.

"Especially in the last part of the season [Rice] has been exceptional. He's winning matches, scoring goals, stats better than last season and still immense room for improvement.”

Newcastle United’s Champions League fate goes to the final day

It’s going to be a dramatic final day of Premier League action in the battle for Champions League qualification. Newcastle sit third but could drop to fourth before next Sunday should Manchester City get a result against AFC Bournemouth in midweek.

A win against Everton at St James’ Park would guarantee Champions League football regardless of results elsewhere but anything less and Newcastle will be looking at the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, hoping they drop points.

At least one of Chelsea and Forest are guaranteed to drop points on the final day as they face each other. Meanwhile, Villa are away to Manchester United, Man City are at Fulham.

On the battle for Champions League qualification, Howe said: “Yes, I can [believe how close it is]. I think the prize is so big that everyone's fighting as much as they can for it.

“We've never got ahead of ourselves. We've never felt that we were there or the job was done. I know the players feel the same way.

“We've been working incredibly hard to try and get the job done. Now it's going to go to the end, to the last game.

“Who knows what twists and turns are there for everybody? All we can do is our best and we gave our best today.

“That's why there's no criticism of the players. They've given so much this year. We know we need one more big effort in this last match.”