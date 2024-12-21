Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United and Eddie Howe are ‘well aware’ of Ipswich Town’s threats heading into Saturday’s trip to Portman Road (3pm kick-off).

Ipswich currently sit 18th in the Premier League and are without a home win since being promoted back to the top flight. Newcastle sit 12th knowing a third successive win could take them as high as sixth should other results go their way.

The Tractor Boys picked up their second win of the season late on at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend in a match that saw top scorer Liam Delap pick up his fifth booking of the season after the full-time whistle. Delap will miss Saturday’s match through suspension while Joelinton serves a one-match ban for Newcastle.

Geordie left-back Leif Davis set Championship records last season with 21 assists to his name. Davis has a goal and two assists so far this season and has been highlighted as a player Howe is wary of.

“Leif Davies is a real attacking threat from left-back with his assist record last year, which was incredible,” Howe admitted. “We're well aware of their threats.”

Davis was loosely linked with a move to Newcastle earlier in 2024 and has admitted it would be a dream to play for his boyhood club. But the progress of Lewis Hall at left-back for Newcastle has calmed any talk of any further additions in the position.

Looking ahead to Ipswich, Howe said: “They've been very unfortunate in certain games not to have picked up more points. But it's swings and roundabouts, they picked up a great win last week against Wolves in the last seconds of the game so these things do tend to even themselves out.

“One thing I would say is they've got unbelievable spirit and you can see that within the group, a never-say-die attitude and they're great qualities to possess. We know going into the game we've got to catch all the intensity and desire that they will bring to the game.

“Their biggest strengths, without a doubt they've got some very good attacking players. They miss Delap through suspension and he's done very well for them this season, but with Hutchinson and Szmodics, they've got some really good attackers that we've played against before and are aware of.”