Martin Dubravka is set for a run of matches in the Newcastle United side despite being heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Dubravka has started the last two matches in goal for Newcastle in Nick Pope’s absence and is expected to remain in goal until January. But reports from Saudi Arabia claim the Slovakian has agreed to join Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab next month.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is unlikely to be offered a new deal at St James’ Park as he looks to get back to playing regular first-team football, something he is not guaranteed at Newcastle while Pope is fit and available.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants to keep his squad together in January and doesn’t want to lose any player. While he didn’t shut down the prospect of Dubravka leaving, he wants everyone in his squad focused on an important run of fixtures heading into 2025.

“There is always a possibility [players could leave],” Howe admitted. “I never sit here and say no one will leave but it's got to be in conjunction with what we need from the team's perspective and again, always battling and balancing the long-term future of the club. So hopefully we won't lose anybody we don’t want to lose.”

On Dubravka’s potential departure, Howe added: “I'd say the same with everyone that has been linked with moves, it's not something that, of course, I want to read about or the players to read about.

“Everyone that is contracted to us here is our player and I want their focus to be on playing well for us for as long as they are here, and that would be the same for anyone, even those not linked with moves. We have so many big games to come, we need everyone focused on what they're doing in the here and now.”

Dubravka is set to start in goal for Newcastle at Ipswich Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The Magpies then face Aston Villa, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Bromley before Pope is expected to come back into contention following his knee injury.