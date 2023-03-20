News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
3 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
4 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
6 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
6 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Eddie Howe names 'consistent' Newcastle United player who put error behind him

Sven Botman’s been a “rock” at the heart of Newcastle United’s defence this season.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 1 min read

The defender, signed from Lille last summer in a £35million deal, has helped the club concede the fewest goals in the Premier League so far this campaign.

Read More
Bruno Guimaraes' brilliant Newcastle United message to Elliot Anderson
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An error from Botman led to Nottingham Forest’s opening goal at the City Ground on Friday night. An attempted back pass from the 23-year-old was intercepted by Emmanuel Dennis, who chipped the ball over Nick Pope.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman celebrates with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
Newcastle United defender Sven Botman celebrates with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
Newcastle United defender Sven Botman celebrates with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
Most Popular

However, Alexander Isak scored at the end of each half to give Newcastle a second successive victory, and Eddie Howe was asked about Botman’s reaction to the rare error after the game.

"He's been incredibly consistent for us this season, he's been a rock at the heart of our defence,” said United's head coach. “We all make mistakes, I thought he responded very well in a difficult moment. It'll be good for his learning to have gone through that."

Eddie HowePremier LeagueNottingham ForestNick Pope