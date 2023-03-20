Eddie Howe names 'consistent' Newcastle United player who put error behind him

The defender, signed from Lille last summer in a £35million deal, has helped the club concede the fewest goals in the Premier League so far this campaign.

An error from Botman led to Nottingham Forest’s opening goal at the City Ground on Friday night. An attempted back pass from the 23-year-old was intercepted by Emmanuel Dennis, who chipped the ball over Nick Pope.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman celebrates with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

However, Alexander Isak scored at the end of each half to give Newcastle a second successive victory, and Eddie Howe was asked about Botman’s reaction to the rare error after the game.