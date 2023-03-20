News you can trust since 1849
Bruno Guimaraes' brilliant Newcastle United message to Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson was left “gutted” that his goal against Nottingham Forest was disallowed.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 2 min read

But Anderson left the City Ground buoyed by Newcastle United’s 2-1 win, Eddie Howe’s faith in him – and the encouragement of his team-mates.

The midfielder, yet to score for the club, had made a big impact after replacing Allan Saint-Maximin at the break.

Anderson scored with a header, but the strike was controversially disallowed for an offside from Sean Longstaff in the build-up after a pitchside VAR check from referee Paul Tierney, who was criticised for his decision to rule out the goal.

Bruno’s message

The 20-year-old posted a message on social media after the game, which read: “Huge win from the boys man. Gutted it hasn’t stood. Let’s carry this momentum on.”

Whitley Bay-born Anderson’s team-mates were quick to reply to the Scotland Under-21 international.

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson celebrates after scoring a goal which was later disallowed.
Bruno Guimaraes said that Anderson’s first goal “is coming”. The midfielder said on Instagram: “It’s coming bro! You were key today.”

Sean Longstaff, meanwhile, referenced the goals he and fellow Geordie Dan Burn had scored earlier in the campaign in his light-hearted reply to Anderson, who broke into United’s first-team squad the season before last, and was loaned to Bristol Rovers last season.

The midfielder joked: “Only Geordies allowed to score are me and Burny.”

‘Hardest phase’

Meanwhile, Howe believes Anderson is in the “hardest phase of his career” given the competition at the club.

"The quality of our squad, it's never going to be easy to break in,” said United’s head coach, who had to take Anderson off 24 minutes into his full Premier League debut last month following the dismissal of Nick Pope.

“It's the hardest phase of his career, really. You can play well in youth football, and look an outstanding talent, but actually breaking through into the Premier League is incredibly difficult to do. We're a top team, and we have top players in his position. He's competing to try and make that breakthrough.

"This is the hardest part of his Newcastle career. Can he make that next step on a consistent basis? He certainly did himself no harm tonight."

