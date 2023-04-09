Eddie Howe names ‘first-class’ Newcastle United player who did his 'homework' on Brentford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle had trailed at the break to a penalty from former United striker Ivan Toney. Nick Pope had saved an earlier spot kick from Toney, who had converted his previous 22 penalties.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper, outstanding since his £10million move from Burnley last summer, also made a series of important interventions late in the game as Thomas Frank’s side pushed for an equaliser.

“I thought Popey was excellent today,” said Howe. “The save from Toney was a huge one. It was just disappointing for him that we didn’t really get the benefit of that, because they got another one straight after.

“In the second half, I thought how he protected us and the goal was first class. He came for crosses, punched balls and swept up behind the backline. He’s a top-quality goalkeeper.”

Pope hadn’t committed himself for Toney’s first penalty after studying Toney, according to Howe.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope applauds the club's fans after the Brentford win.

“I’m sure it (not moving for penalty) was a ploy from Nick’s perspective,” said United’s head coach. “He’ll have done all his preparation. I’m sure he knows Ivan’s penalty technique as well, and he’ll have done all the work with the goalkeeper coaches.

