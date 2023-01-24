Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player he would 'love' to see play for club again

Fraser, signed as a free agent in the summer of 2020, hasn’t played since coming off the bench against Everton at St James’s Park Park in late October

The 28-year-old, under contract at Newcastle until 2025, hasn’t even made the bench in recent weeks – and the winger’s been tipped for an exit. However, Eddie Howe – who signed Fraser from Aberdeen in 2013 while Bournemouth manager – is keen to see the winger force his way back into the team.

“No, he’s not injured, he’s training” said United’s head coach. “He’s just got to keep training well and training hard. He’s a valued member of the squad. I know him better than anybody, I know what he’s capable of, so I’d love to see him back in a Newcastle shirt.”

Howe said last week that he’d be reluctant to let any more players go after loaning out Chris Wood.

