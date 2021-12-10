Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player he's 'always liked'
Paul Dummett is yet to kick a ball for Newcastle United this season.
However, Eddie Howe believes that the defender could still have a role to play for the club.
Dummett – who has made 201 appearances for United – hasn’t featured this season because of calf problem, and the 30-year-old faces an uncertain future given that his contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign.
“He’ll be an important player – I’ve always liked him,” said head coach Eddie Howe. “His situation is he’s back out running with the physio, and sports scientist, on the grass, which is a great sign.
“I know he’s had a couple of setbacks in his journey back to full fitness. He’s through that now, and we can get him back to full fitness quite quickly. But I still feel he has a little way to go before he’s available for selection.”