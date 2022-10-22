Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player he’s ‘loved’ helping on training pitch

The 24-year-old’s played in every game so far this season, and Howe – who fielded Longstaff in midfield with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton against Everton in midweek – has spoken about his form ahead of tomorrow’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kieran Trippier and Sean Longstaff after Newcastle United's win at Craven Cottage earlier this month.

“Really pleased with Sean,” said Howe. “When we came in, I was immediately hit with a lovely lad, really good character, Newcastle through-and-through, loves the club, wanted the club to do really well.

“And, obviously, he had his own individual aims and ambitions, to nail down a starting spot in the team and really contribute. I’ve loved working with him, really enjoyed our relationship.

“For me, he’s improved a lot in a lot of aspects of his game, worked hard on different bits in and out of possession. I really loved him athletically, he gets around the pitch brilliantly, up and down.

"You can see the ground that he covers every week, incredible distances, but he’s also got a creative eye around the box. He’s been integral to some really good play on the right-hand side of the pitch.”

Howe has used Longstaff in a more advanced role than Guimaraes in recent games, though the Newcastle-born player is capable of playing in a deeper position.

“When he plays slightly further forward, you see the athletic side of his game maybe more than when he’s slightly deeper,” said United’s head coach.

"“He has to be maybe a little bit cuter in decisions in terms of when he releases and when he holds, but I do like him deeper as well, as he’s got a really good passing range.

"He’s play some really good attacking passes for us, whether that’s short, breaking lines passes – or longer.

"He’s got a lot of good qualities to his game, and it’s about developing that continually now for him to hit his very best levels.”