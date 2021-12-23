Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player who is absolutely 'loved' by his team-mates

However, Fernandez, sidelined with a thigh problem, is still a hugely-important player for Newcastle United “in every aspect”, according to Howe.

Howe has issued an update on the defender ahead of the December 27 home game against Manchester United.

“It’s a difficult one to put a timeframe on, but I think it’s more weeks rather than months, so we’ll wait and see how he responds,” said United’s head coach. “He’s definitely going to be out of the Christmas period, and probably most of January, I’d say, or the start of January, least. He’s working hard and improving every day, so I think he’s in a good place mentally.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Fernandez, superb off the bench against Norwich City late last month after Newcastle had Ciaran Clark sent off, is a popular figure in the relegtion-threatened club’s dressing room.

The 32-year-old, signed from Swansea City three years ago, is also popular with supporters.

“He’s a very important player for us in every aspect because of his leadership qualities,” said Howe. “The group love him and the supporters love him, so he’s a very important player.”

Howe lost another defender, Jamal Lewis, to a hamstring problem last week.

"I don't think it will be too long,” said Howe, who has Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo back from illness for the Man United game.

“It's not a major injury, but it's enough to keep him out of the festive period – and some games in early January. Hamstring strains are usually 3-4 weeks minimum, and I think that's probably where he'll be."

Meanwhile, Newcastle do not have any Covid-19 cases, though Howe has admitted that that situation could change very quickly given the infection rate.

“We have a clean bill of health currently, and we're going though our testing every day,” said Howe. “With the current infection rate around the country, we're doing well at the moment to stay clear of it."

Untied are 19th in the Premier League with 10 points from 18 games.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.