Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy, signed by then-manager Rafa Benitez in 2017, has enjoyed a run on the right side of Howe’s attack.

And Howe opted to name fit-again Miguel Almiron – who has scored 11 goals so far this season – on the bench against Tottenham given the form of 28-year-old Murphy in his absence.

“I think his game has come on,” said United’s head coach. “I think, maybe for Jacob, a consistently of position has helped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because he’s so good in various roles, sometimes that’s been a difficult thing to really get his teeth into what areas of his game he needs to work on, which is always difficult for any player if you’re constantly changing.

"I think, maybe, having that settled position off the right has made him blossom. He’s a really hard worker behind the scenes, always diligent and wanting to do extra. He’s been able to identity the areas he wants to improve – and has really benefited from that.”

Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy celebrates scoring the team's third goal.

Howe spoke about his decision to name Almiron as a substitute after the Tottenham win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad