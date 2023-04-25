News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe names Newcastle United player who's done 'extra' work – and 'blossomed'

Jacob Murphy’s reaping the rewards on the pitch for the work he has done behind the scenes in training.

Miles Starforth
Published 25th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

That was the view of Eddie Howe after Murphy scored two goals in Newcastle United’s superb 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park.

Amanda Staveley's key Newcastle United ambition under threat from Tottenham Hots...
Murphy, signed by then-manager Rafa Benitez in 2017, has enjoyed a run on the right side of Howe’s attack.

And Howe opted to name fit-again Miguel Almiron – who has scored 11 goals so far this season – on the bench against Tottenham given the form of 28-year-old Murphy in his absence.

“I think his game has come on,” said United’s head coach. “I think, maybe for Jacob, a consistently of position has helped.

"Because he’s so good in various roles, sometimes that’s been a difficult thing to really get his teeth into what areas of his game he needs to work on, which is always difficult for any player if you’re constantly changing.

"I think, maybe, having that settled position off the right has made him blossom. He’s a really hard worker behind the scenes, always diligent and wanting to do extra. He’s been able to identity the areas he wants to improve – and has really benefited from that.”

Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy celebrates scoring the team's third goal.Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy celebrates scoring the team's third goal.
Howe spoke about his decision to name Almiron as a substitute after the Tottenham win.

“I don’t think Jacob’s done a lot wrong since he’s come into the team,” said Howe. “I think he’s done a lot right. So it’s very difficult to justify then leaving him out, as well as Miggy’s done for us. They’re the decisions I want – tough calls.”

