Eddie Howe names unsung Newcastle United player who has ‘never let him down’
Eddie Howe’s named the Newcastle United player who has “never let him down”.
Sean Longstaff won praise from Howe after scoring in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage. Miguel Almiron netted twice against Marco Silva’s 10-man side, while Callum Wilson also found the net.
Longstaff, recalled to the starting XI, lined up in midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock.
“The midfield had a good look about it,” said United’s head coach. “I thought Joe performed really well, Bruno was pivotal to everything we did.
"I think Sean’s got a really nice way of linking play, being creative – and also being a goal threat. He’s done that most of career. He’s scored long-range goals. Today was more of a poacher’s goal for him, but he’s been excellent for me. He’s never let me down. He’s come into today, and put in a really good performance. He’s really knocking on the door to start, which is a great thing for the group.”