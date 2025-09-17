Newcastle United v Barcelona injury news: Yoane Wissa and Lamine Yamal injury news as both ruled-out of Champions League clash.

Eddie Howe and Hansi Flick’s sides will square-off against each other at St James’ Park tomorrow night as they get their respective Champions League campaigns off the mark. Newcastle United will take part in the reformatted Champions League for the first time, whilst Barcelona reached the final four of last season’s competition, only to fall to runners-up Inter Milan in the semi finals.

Both sides were victorious in domestic action at the weekend with the Magpies triumphing 1-0 over Wolves, whilst Thursday’s visitors defeated Valencia 6-0. Barcelona did that without the services of Lamine Yamal after he was ruled-out of action with injury.

Yamal will not feature at St James’ Park this week with the teenager among a number of injury concerns that Flick will have to deal with. Howe, meanwhile, will be without two of his new signings.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Thursday night’s game:

Barcelona injury news v Newcastle United

Gavi - out

A knee injury has sidelined Gavi for Barcelona’s last two matches. The young Spaniard won’t feature this week.

Alejandro Balde - out

Balde has suffered a hamstring injury and whilst he is not expected to be a long-term absentee, the clash against Newcastle United will come too early for the 21-year-old.

Lamine Yamal - out

Yamal has not travelled with the Barcelona squad for their clash with Newcastle United and will miss out on Thursday night. The teenager was injured ahead of joining up with the Spanish national team before playing twice for his country - much to the annoyance of his club manager.

Frenkie de Jong - doubt

De Jong has been suffering with a groin injury of late and is a doubt to feature on Tyneside. He has been included in Flick’s squad, though, and could feature having been ‘cleared to play’.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen - out

Ter Stegen has suffered a long-term injury and won’t feature against Newcastle United. The German is Barcelona’s club captain but has not travelled with the squad to the north east.

Newcastle United injury news v Barcelona

Yoane Wissa - out

Wissa will still have to wait for his Newcastle United and Champions League debut after sustaining an injury on international duty that will keep him out of action. Wissa missed Saturday’s win over Wolves after suffering the issue in the dying stages of DR Congo’s defeat against Senegal.

Wissa won’t feature against Barcelona and Howe has confirmed that Wissa won’t be back in action until next month: “Yoane will, we hope, be back after the next international break. So that's the plan.

“That can always change, and it's always flexible.”

Jacob Ramsey - out

Ramsey was substituted at half-time of their draw with Leeds United before the international break after suffering a blow to the ankle during the first half. He also missed Saturday’s win over Wolves and is not expected to return to action until after next month’s international break.

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles has not been named in Newcastle United’s ‘List A’ squad and thus is not able to feature against Barcelona.