Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle United: Eddie Howe feared 'the worst' after what the PSG players did against his side in the Champions League.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe felt Paris Saint-Germain's protests may have clouded the officials' judgement in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Alexander Isak's first-half opener was cancelled out by Kylian Mbappe's 98th-minute penalty to deny Newcastle what would have been a historic win in the French capital. The penalty was awarded after the ball hit Tino Livramento's chest and onto his arm.

Referee Szymon Marciniak initially waved PSG's appeals away before a VAR check prompted a controversial overturn that appeared to go against UEFA guidelines set out last season. A UEFA statement from April 2023 read: "In their guidelines for next season, the Board recommends that UEFA should clarify that no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body and, in particular, when the ball does not go toward the goal."

PSG were denied a couple of penalty shouts before getting a decision in their favour deep into stoppage time. During the match, PSG players surrounded the referee on multiple occasions in protest to the on-field decisions made.

And Howe admitted he was 'fearing the worst' as the PSG players swarmed around the official after he initially waved play-on after the ball hit off Livramento. The Magpies boss also hinted the decision came about as a build-up of previous calls that went against the hosts in the match. "I can't remember how many times it [PSG surrounded the referee] had happened in the game when you fear that due to numbers one is going to go against you," he told The Gazette. "You should feel every decision is independent.

"But of course, when he goes to the monitor you fear the worst and you just hope the referee, in that moment, can see it clearly for what it is, rather than the opinion they're getting somewhere else."

On the decision, Howe added: "It's not a penalty when it hits his chest first and then hits his hand which is low. I'm not allowed to sum it up. I can't say my inner thoughts obviously [I'd get in trouble].

"I don't think the decision is a reflection on [Livramento]. The penalty has happened against him but it's just one of those things.