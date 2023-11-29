Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United's injury situation has seen a new star emerge in Eddie Howe's side.

As expected, Newcastle United named the same side that started the 4-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday for the midweek trip to face Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. Head coach Eddie Howe was left with little other choice as his bench consisted of just two senior outfield players in Paul Dummett and 19-year-old Lewis Hall due to the club's brutal injury situation.

But through that adversity has come opportunity for 17-year-old Lewis Miley, who made his third consecutive start for The Magpies senior side. In doing so, he became the third youngest Englishman to start a Champions League match behind the esteemed company of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

The Stanley youngster is still in the embryonic stages of his career, but if he can even reach half the levels the likes of Bellingham and Foden have already, he would go down as one of the great products of Newcastle's academy. There's a lot of pressure on Miley's young shoulders to deliver during a hectic fixture schedule just weeks after recovering from glandular fever, but the teenager has taken things in his stride and played with maturity and resilience in the Magpies' midfield.

His emergence into the side is undoubtedly the best thing to come from Newcastle's unfortunate injury crisis. And in Paris, Miley once again looked at home in the side as he made some vital defensive contributions while also linking play up well on the few occasions Newcastle had possession.

After Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the lead, they were pegged back in the second half and Miley's composure on the ball waned along with the majority of his team-mates before Kylian Mbappe's controversial 98th minute equaliser. Still, the teenager can't be praised enough for the way he has seamlessly slotted into the side.

Given the manner in which he conducts himself as well as his physical frame, it's easy to forget he wasn't even close to being born the last time Newcastle were in the Champions League over 20 years ago.