Newcastle United remained fourth in the Premier League table following a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

It sets up an intriguing encounter for Newcastle against fifth-placed Chelsea next week in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Newcastle sit level on points and level on goal difference with Chelsea heading into the final three games of the season. The Blues’ 3-1 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge means Newcasle are only above Chelsea in the table on goals scored.

Chelsea’s win puts added pressure on Newcastle in the battle for Champions League qualification. Just three points separate Newcastle in fourth and Aston Villa in seventh heading into the final three games.

Eddie Howe reacts as Chelsea take the lead v Liverpool

During Eddie Howe’s post match press conference after the 1-1 draw against Brighton, he was informed that Chelsea had taken an early lead against Liverpool with Enzo Fernandez opening the scoring.

The Newcastle boss responded sarcastically: “Brilliant, thanks for that.”

A Jarrell Quansah own goal doubled Chelsea’s lead before Liverpool pulled a goal back late on through Virgil van Dijk. A Cole Palmer penalty in stoppage time made it 3-1.

The Premier League champions made six changes for the match as they have nothing but pride to play for in their final games of the season.

“Liverpool have got to do what Liverpool have got to do for them,” Howe said in response to Liverpool’s changes. “I'm not involved in their football club, so I've got no opinion on that.

“We play Chelsea next week, so that game will be all we focus on now.”

Newcastle will still have one eye on Nottingham Forest’s match against Crystal Palace on Monday night. Forest currently sit three points behind The Magpies in sixth place.

Forest and Chelsea face each other on the final day of the season in what is shaping up to be a shoot out for Champions League qualification.

“I'm always watching other games,” Howe said. “I think naturally you'll think of our position and you'll want a result that suits our position.

“I'm human, I've got no problem saying that, but I don't try to get all emotional in that, because ultimately the only emotion I need to direct is towards my team, because ultimately if we don't win games, we're not going to get there anyway.

“So I try to detach myself from it and just say, what will be, will be with the other teams. It's about what we do.

“I've said many times, I think that's all you can ask for, that it's in your hands and you're not reliant on other teams and looking elsewhere.

“The focus has to be on ourselves, we know what we need to do. We've got three really tough games, I have to say that.

“They're not going to be easy, but they're games to relish and enjoy. We always enjoy the challenges that await us and we try to give our best.”

Battle for Champions League qualification

With the top five qualifying for the Champions League from the Premier League, Newcastle are one of six teams looking to join Liverpool in guaranteeing qualification for Europe’s elite club competition. Arsenal are set to qualify too but only four points separate Manchester City in third and Aston Villa in seventh with nine points still to play for.