Newcastle United got back to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Ipswich Town at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle relegated Ipswich and climbed back up to third in the Premier League with three points.

An Alexander Isak penalty, followed by second-half headers from Dan Burn and substitute Will Osula saw The Magpies claim a comfortable win. Ipswich were reduced to 10 men in the first half after Ben Johnson was shown two yellow cards in quick succession.

Shortly after Newcastle took the lead after VAR overturned referee Michael Salisbury’s on-field decision and the hosts were awarded a penalty kick. Julio Enciso was judged to have brought down Jacob Murphy inside the penalty area and Isak gave Newcastle the lead from the spot after a frustrating opening 45 minutes.

Eddie Howe reflects on 3-0 win v Ipswich Town

Discussing his return, Howe said: “It was great being back out there. Maybe lacking in a bit of energy but really pleased with the performance and how we navigated the game.

“I thought Ipswich set up really well, made it difficult for us, got a lot of bodies behind the ball and it was going to be that kind of game where we had to be patient. Of course having the extra man helped. It was that first goal that was key for us and we played really well in the second half.

“Getting goals from different players is key. Dan has always scored important goals for us and it was great to see Will score with a great header. He's a player of rich potential and hopefully that is a real confidence lift for him."

The win takes Newcastle back up to third but only two points separate them and sixth-place Nottingham Forest in the Premier League table. The Magpies have four games left to play while Forest have a game in hand as they are in FA Cup semi-final action against Manchester City on Sunday.

“It will go down to the wire,” Howe admitted. “The important thing today was that we bounced back from last week. We have been very consistent and now we have four huge games."

Premier League release statement on penalty decision

During the match, the Premier League Match Centre released a statement explaining the VAR decision that led to Newcastle being awarded a penalty.

It read: “#NEWIPS – 45+1 VAR OVERTURN VAR checked the referee’s call of no penalty to Newcastle United for a challenge by Enciso on Murphy – and deemed Enciso committed a pulling offence and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and awarded a penalty to Newcastle.”

The decision was objected by the Ipswich players and the travelling supporters, who chanted allegations of corruption aimed at the Premier League.

Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna pointed to the red card and penalty decisions in quick succession as a turning point in the match as Newcastle went on to win comfortably.

Eddie Howe reacts to penalty call

When asked about the decision, Howe added: “Well, I felt instantly it was a penalty. I felt Jacob was stopped.

“I wasn't sure whether VAR would get involved and force the referee's hand. I was obviously pleased that they did. Because my initial view, it was a clear penalty.

“But was it a clear and obvious error? People who have seen it again will tell me. I haven't had that luxury yet.”