Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe admitted it has been a ‘difficult summer’ so far behind the scenes at the club.

After a turbulent summer in 2024, which saw Newcastle narrowly avoid a PSR points deduction, appoint Paul Mitchell as sporting director and say goodbye to co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, this summer was expected to be far more straightforward for the club.

After all, a first domestic honour in 70 years had just been secured along with Champions League qualification. PSR was no immediate threat this time around either.

Yet almost seven weeks into the summer, it’s been another period of uncertainty for Newcastle. Mitchell has stepped down as sporting director, leaving a significant role vacant during the transfer window.

When asked about the summer so far, Howe told the club website: “It was probably quite a difficult summer for that, with everything that was going on behind the scenes.

“Obviously losing Paul and all of the dynamics changing within. He's just a sporting director, such a pivotal role at the club.

“So I think there was a lot to pick up. There's been a lot of work, transfer-wise, for very little incoming action.

“Although we're delighted to get Anthony Elanga in, of course, who's done really well in the first couple of days training. So we're delighted to get him in.But a lot more work behind the scenes for preparation for the new season.”

Newcastle have been in Austria this week for a pre-season training camp ahead of Saturday’s friendly match at Celtic on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Mitchell admitted the timing of his arrival at Newcastle last summer was far from ideal as it came midway through the transfer window so he was unable to have a true hands-on role in proceedings.

History may well repeat itself as Newcastle are less than a month away from the start of the new Premier League season and halfway through the summer transfer window with just one signing and no sporting director.

Newcastle’s recruitment team led by Steve Nickson and Andy Howe have been picking up Mitchell’s duties this summer while the head coach has also played an active part.

But with the sporting director role hailed as ‘pivotal’ by Eddie Howe, an appointment is wanted sooner rather than later.

Newcastle’s only major piece of transfer business done so far this summer in terms of a signing has been with Nottingham Forest. And they could yet raid Forest again for their sporting director.

According to Mail Online, Nottingham Forest sporting director Ross Wilson is also ‘in the frame’ to be Mitchell’s successor at Newcastle. Wilson has overseen an active period in the transfer market for Forest as they were able to bounce back from a PSR points deduction and finish seventh in the Premier League last season.

Former Arsenal interim sporting director Jason Ayto is claimed to be a ‘serious candidate’ for the sporting director role at Newcastle. Ayto left Arsenal at the end of the 2024/25 season, ending a decade-long stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Ayto was promoted to Arsenal’s interim sporting director following Edu’s resignation in November 2024.