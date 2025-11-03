Head Coach Eddie Howe (r) and Jason Tindall assistant coach of Newcastle look on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park on October 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 at West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three wins, 12 points, 10 goals and no away win since April is a cause for concern, given The Magpies finished fifth and qualified for the Champions League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle return to Champions League action on Wednesday night against Athletic Club at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off) before travelling to Brentford on Sunday, looking to pick up their first Premier League away win of the season.

Failure to win at the Gtech Community Stadium risks Newcastle heading into the November international break sitting just above the relegation zone, should results go against them. And after the international break, the host Manchester City, a side Howe has taken two out of a possible 54 points from as a Premier League manager.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Eddie Howe admits Premier League ‘concern’ for Newcastle United

When asked if he was concerned by Newcastle’s league form in the opening months of the season, Howe said: “Of course it's a concern when you're not where you want to be because you're always sort of in a position where you're chasing results and I feel that's where we are at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven't hit our rhythm in the Premier League, not consistently. We've had some highs, certainly [West Ham defeat] is a low. We're searching for that consistency that you need.

“But when we go from competition to competition, of course, the focus changes very quickly and you don't have long to get back into Premier League mode. So that's a challenge that we have to adapt to better.”

Alan Shearer slams NUFC performance

Newcastle legend and Premier League pundit Alan Shearer slammed the performance as West Ham as one of the club’s worst in Howe’s four years as manager.

“It was as bad as I’ve seen under Eddie [Howe] for a long time,” Shearer said via the Premier League’s official coverage. “Some players need to look at themselves, they need to think they can’t always have the St. James’s Park energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have to put their effort and determination into away performances when they’re not being roared on. That was an unacceptable performance, well done to West Ham. They were the better team.”