Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. | Getty Images

Eddie Howe has dropped his biggest hint yet regarding Newcastle United’s summer transfer ambitions.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have had three consecutive transfer windows without making any major signings. Last summer, the club were under threat of a points deduction for a potential breach of Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules but were able to comply through the last-minute sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

The Magpies have managed to cut losses and continue to comply with PSR while the sale of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United for £10million and future transfer of Lloyd Kelly to Juventus for £20million has created some headroom in the club’s finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the deals at the time, Howe said: “We haven't sat down and had those conversations. And don't have a clear picture of our financial situation [ahead of the summer].

"Obviously, we did [have conversations] in [the January] window. But everything has been quite short-term, quite rightly because our focus is what we can and can't do in this window, obviously the summer window we will look differently, no doubt.

"The sort of details of that I have no idea at the moment.”

Eddie Howe drops ‘totally different’ summer transfer hint for Newcastle United

Now, with less than two months until the initial summer transfer window opens, Howe has been able to provide some clarity on the club’s financial situation and ability to spend this summer - suggesting a ‘totally different’ approach could be in store.

"I think we're in a better position regarding PSR and that's the key thing,” Howe said on Friday. “We knew from the outset that last summer was going to be very difficult - and it turned out to be that way.

“Hopefully this summer has a totally different view."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United close in on summer signings

As Howe suggested, Newcastle are set to be more active this summer with transfer plans starting to take shape.

At Under-21s level, Vakhtang Salia is set to join the club from Dinamo Tbilisi in August while the club are closing in on a free transfer for Malaga winger Antonio Cordero which, if agreed, will be completed in July.

The Magpies may also look to take advantage of the early June transfer window as it comes before the PSR deadline on June 30.

After June 30, the club will enter a new PSR cycle that will enable them to invest further into the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NUFC eye James Trafford transfer from Burnley

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford remains a top target for Newcastle heading into the summer transfer window. The Magpies tried to complete an early swoop for Trafford last June but saw two bids rejected by Burnley, who valued the young shot-stopper in excess of £20million.

After keeping 27 clean sheets in 38 Championship matches this season, Trafford’s value has increased further heading into the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been away with England on international duty and will return to Burnley looking to help them earn promotion back to the Premier League following last season’s relegation. The Clarets currently sit third in the Championship table, two points behind Sheffield United in the automatic promotion places with eight games left to play.

But after agreeing personal terms with Newcastle last summer - which remain valid ahead of this summer’s transfer window - Trafford is confident he will be playing Premier League football next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe wants a right-winger for Newcastle United

In addition to a goalkeeper and a defender, Howe will also be looking to bolster his options on the right wing this summer following the sale of Miguel Almiron.

Jacob Murphy is currently playing well in the role but has no natural competition in the squad now Almiron has departed.

“Unless someone comes from the blindside and surprises us in that position [internally], I'd imagine we would possibly look to sign someone in that position,” Howe admitted. “I always say there are no guarantees with anything but the natural feeling would be that we would need a replacement for Miggy eventually."