Eddie Howe has doubled down on his ‘big summer’ for Newcastle United in the transfer market claim with the window set to open next week.

The summer transfer window will initially run from June 1 to June 10 ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup before re-opening on June 16 for the summer.

Newcastle will be heading into the summer transfer window with a different mindset compared to previous windows, where transfer spending and recruitment was limited.

Last summer, Newcastle entered June knowing they needed to sell players to comply with PSR and avoid a potential points deduction. It led to a very uncertain month for the club and its players before the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson for a combined fee of £68million to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively, saw them out of trouble.

‘A big summer’ for Newcastle United

Following Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Chelsea, Howe claimed it would be a ‘big summer’ for Newcastle and that the PSR problems that plagued the club last year ‘aren’t there’ heading into the upcoming transfer window.

When asked to elaborate on what a ‘big summer’ means for Newcastle, Howe told The Gazette: “Yeah, the difference in mentality, really, for where we were, knowing that we, this time last year, we were in a selling position, we needed to raise revenue.

“And that's a totally different mindset to being in the one that we are now, with a different mindset and different possibilities. It is a big summer for us because every transfer window is big.

“You want to go, preferably, into the new season with a stronger squad than the one that you entered with. And that's always the challenge.”

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe looks on during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 18, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Early business for NUFC?

Howe is also hoping to get Newcastle’s main transfer business done quickly this summer. The Magpies' first-team squad are scheduled to return for pre-season on July 7.

By that time, Howe is hoping to have some fresh faces through the door. Last summer, Newcastle had signed Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos before the start of pre-season, they later added Will Osula to the squad ahead of the competitive campaign.

The previous summer, Newcastle completed their main summer signing in Sandro Tonali before the start of pre-season before adding Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

And in the summer of 2022, Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett were all through the door by the start of July. The club later acted quickly to complete a club record signing of Alexander Isak once the competitive season had already started.

But the groundwork for Isak’s transfer had already been done earlier in the window with initial talks before it was clear he would become available.

“I think my mindset's always the same when you come to this time of the year,” Howe explained. “You want to act quickly because usually the best players, the best available options will move quite quickly.

“And I think if you're too late to react, you can miss out on potential transfers that really could make the difference. So I'm sort of of the mindset you need to be ready in every moment, whether that's early, whether that's late or whether that's in the middle.

“We pride ourselves on identifying our targets quickly and then we have to act quickly and efficiently as a football club.”