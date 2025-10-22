Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica: Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy all played their part in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe admitted the contrasting form of Newcastle United in the Champions League compared to the Premier League has left him scratching his head.

Newcastle beat Benfica 3-0 in the Champions League at St James’ Park on Tuesday night to make it six points from three games with eight goals scored and just two conceded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, Newcastle have nine points in eight games in the Premier League with seven goals scored and seven conceded.

Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes are yet to get off the mark in the Premier League this season but both are among the top scorers in this season’s Champions League. After three games Gordon has registered four goals and an assist while Barnes has three goals to his name.

Jacob Murphy set up Gordon for the second time in the Champions League this season while Newcastle’s other winger Anthony Elanga, was named Player of the Match after the 4-0 win at Union Saint-Gilloise in their previous Champions League match.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questions asked of wingers after Brighton

Following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, head coach Howe admitted he needed more from Newcastle’s wide players in particular.

“I think the wingers can do more, the creative midfielders can do more, our full backs can do more,” Howe admitted. “They have been an incredible creative force for us for a long time. We need goals from set pieces, from free kicks and corners, there are many ways to score a goal.

“We have meetings with [the wingers] all the time - individually, as units and a team. We are constantly working on all phases of our game.

“There is an onus and a responsibility on the attacking players to contribute, but sometimes the problem doesn’t always exist with what you’re directly looking at and there is another reason behind it. It’s about giving everyone accountability within the team, myself included, to find a solution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Tuesday night, Howe was met with a convincing response from the wingers in particular. But now the challenge is for all four players to convert their impressive Champions League form into the Premier League.

Newcastle host Fulham back at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off) eyeing a third straight home win in all competitions.

Fulham did the double over Newcastle last season with a 3-1 win at Craven Cottage followed by a 2-1 comeback win at St James’.

Contrasting winger form puzzles Eddie Howe

When asked about the contrasting form and attacking output of his wingers in the Champions League compared to the Premier League, Howe said: “Yeah, that's a head-scratcher for me as well because we know their qualities, we know their goal scorers, we know how good of players they are and that goes through for another few players in our squad as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone's pointed to the fact that we haven't been scoring enough in the Premier League. But when you see us play like we did tonight [v Benfica] and how we attacked and the amount of chances we created, that's a difficult one for us to work out.

“But all we can do is return to the Premier League and return with the same attitude. I think if the attitude is there, the quality will show.”