Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica player ratings: Here’s how Anthony Gordon, Nick Woltemade, Lewis Miley and co fared in the Champions League.

Newcastle United beat Benfica 3-0 in the Champions League at St James’ Park - here are the half-time player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes from the side that lost 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday with Lewis Miley, Jacob Ramsey and Jacob Murphy coming in for Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Anthony Elanga, who all dropped to the bench.

Newcastle were looking to bounce back from the defeat at Brighton while also building on their 4-0 win at Union Saint-Gilloise last time out in the Champions League.

Anthony Gordon made it three goals in three Champions League games this season as he turned in Jacob Murphy’s low cross to give The Magpies a 1-0 lead which they took into half-time.

Newcastle doubled their lead with 19 minutes of normal time remaining as substitute Harvey Barnes latched onto Nick Pope’s big throw to grab his second Champions League goal of the season.

Barnes then made it 3-0 as Gordon slipped the winger in to grab his second of the night.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 8

Stood his ground to deny Dodi Lukebakio from a tight angle and denied the winger again at the end of the first half. Gifted Benfica possession a few too many times with wayward clearances but his huge throw to Harvey Barnes made it 2-0.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Made several good challenges to win back possession. Created a few opportunities from set-piece situations.

Malick Thiaw - 8

Won the ball high up the pitch in the build-up to Newcastle’s opener. Strong display so far despite a booking.

Sven Botman - 7

Calm on the ball and strong in the air. Deserved clean sheet.

Dan Burn - 7

Came close to scoring from a Kieran Trippier corner. Was fortunate his slip to allow Lukebakio didn’t come to anything. Came close to scoring a stunning goal in stoppage time.

Lewis Miley - 8

Linked up well with Bruno Guimaraes in the midfield. Had a couple of shaky moments but generally kept his composure well. Headed a golden opportunity over the bar early in the second half but didn’t put a foot wrong after that.

Bruno Guimaraes - 8

Came close to scoring but was denied by a great save from Anatoliy Trubin in the Benfica goal. Showed good vision to release Jacob Murphy to set-up the opening goal. Ran the show in the middle of the park.

Jacob Ramsey - 6

Made his full home debut. Had a couple of neat exchanges, but the quietest of the midfield three before being taken off just after the hour mark.

Jacob Murphy - 8

Made his first Champions League start of the season coming in for Anthony Elanga. Forced a comfortable save from the goalkeeper with a shot from distance with his left foot inside the opening 10 minutes. Fired wide of the left post after receiving Woltemade’s pass. Grabbed another assist as he put it on a plate for Anthony Gordon to put Newcastle in front. Came close to scoring early in the second half. Made a statement on his first Champions League start of the season.

Anthony Gordon - 9

Showed good trickery to win an early free-kick for Newcastle down the left. In the right place to turn in Jacob Murphy’s cross for his fourth Champions League goal. Grew in confidence after his goal and really started to cause Benfica problems. Put a great cross into the box that Joelinton just headed wide. Grabbed an assist shortly after with a smart exchange with Woltemade before slipping in Barnes to make it 3-0. After big questions were asked of the winger after Brighton, he answered them with a near-perfect display.

Nick Woltemade - 7

Did well to turn and release Jacob Murphy on multiple occasions. Had a shot deflect wide early in the second half. Played a key role in Barnes’ second with a smart flick to release Gordon.

Substitutes

Harvey Barnes - 9

On for Murphy 63: Doubled Newcastle’s lead with a devastating finish on the counter. Made it three goals in two Champions League games with another smart finish. Devastating.

Joelinton - 7

On for Ramsey 63: Headed wide of the right post from Anthony Gordon’s cross. Brought good energy in the middle of the park and could have scored.

William Osula - n/a

On for Woltemade 85: Managed to pose a threat late on.

On for Gordon 85: Had a couple of touches.

On for Guimaraes 90: Came close to scoring late on.