Newcastle United go in search of their first win of the season when they host Wolves at St James’ Park next weekend. Vitor Pereira’s side will travel to the north east sat rock bottom of the Premier League table - but they will have star man Jorgen Strand Larsen available to them after rebuffing interest from Tyneside in the striker.

The Magpies will continue life without Alexander Isak, whilst new signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa could make their debuts following their moves to St James’ Park. Eddie Howe will be without Anthony Gordon as he continues to serve a ban.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash against Wolves next weekend. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United predicted XI v Wolves

GK - Nick Pope

Pope has kept two clean sheets from three games this season and made a crucial late stop at Elland Road to deny the hosts a winner through Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

RB - Tino Livramento

Livramento will be hoping to impress on the international stage this week and could finally return to his natural position at right-back when Newcastle United face Wolves.

CB - Fabian Schar

Schar will be hard to dislodge in the back four. He scored against Wolves at Molineux last season - although that goal did have its fair share of luck about it following a wicked deflection.

CB - Dan Burn

Burn’s form so far this season is deservedly keeping him in the starting XI ahead of Sven Botman. Whilst the Dutchman did play last weekend, Burn will likely retain his spot if Howe shifts to a back four as expected.

LB - Lewis Hall

It’s not surprising to see Newcastle United exercise caution with Hall and his return to fitness. However, without international football, he has had a full break to recuperate further and it would be a surprise if he wasn’t included in Saturday’s starting XI.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will be desperate to lead his side to victory for the first time this season next weekend. The clash with Wolves comes five days before the Brazilian will captain the Magpies in the Champions League for the first time.

CM - Sandro Tonali

Assuming Howe opts for his tried and tested 4-3-3 formation, then Tonali will anchor a midfield three.

CM - Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey has shown a fair amount of promise in his brief appearances and with doubts surrounding Joelinton’s injury still lingering, he could be handed another chance to impress from the off.

RW - Anthony Elanga

Elanga had to settle for a place on the bench at Elland Road but may get another chance to start against Wolves.

ST - Yoane Wissa

Whilst Nick Woltemade was the statement signing of the window, Wissa’s Premier League experience may just give him the edge over the German against Vitor Pereira’s side.

LW - Harvey Barnes

Barnes is yet to really impress this season and with Gordon eligible for selection against Barcelona, he will be desperate to stake his claim for a starting spot in that match with a good performance at the weekend.