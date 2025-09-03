£15m man offered transfer hope after Newcastle United decision and Norwich City links

Newcastle United transfer news: One former defender could be handed a transfer lifeline this summer after leaving St James’ Park earlier this year.

Jamal Lewis could still be handed a transfer lifeline, despite ending the summer window as a free agent and without a club. Lewis’ departure from Newcastle United was confirmed earlier this summer when he was released following the expiration of his contract at St James’ Park.

Lewis hadn’t featured in a competitive match for the Magpies since the final day of the 2022/23 season when his release was confirmed and was omitted from Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad for the second half of last season. A number of injuries severely hampered his time on Tyneside and Lewis was never able to hit the heights that was hoped for when he joined them in the summer of 2019 for £15m.

Loan moves to Watford and Brazilian side Sao Paulo were not able to reignite his career and, as of Wednesday 3 September, he remains a free agent. Being without a club has also cost Lewis a place in Michael O’Neill’s latest Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

O’Neill’s side begin their qualifying campaign for next summer’s World Cup with matches against Luxembourg and Germany this month. Lewis, though, will not take part and add to his 39 caps.

Despite the summer transfer window closing without Lewis finding a new club, he is still able to join a new club and be registered to play. Free agents can be signed and registered by clubs, providing they have space for players over the age of 21 in their squad.

Newcastle United used this extended deadline to their advantage three years ago when they added Loris Karius to their squad following the deadline day departure of Martin Dubravka to Manchester United on-loan. Although he didn’t make a Premier League appearance for the Magpies that season, Karius was eligible to play in the league had he been required by Howe.

For Lewis, meanwhile, the hunt for a new club continues. His former employers Norwich City were linked with a move for him during the summer window, whilst West Brom and Middlesbrough were also credited with an interest in the 27-year-old.

Boro’s signing of Matt Targett on-loan from Newcastle United, though, will likely rule-out a move to Teesside for Lewis. Luton Town, the club Lewis rose through the ranks at before his move to Carrow Road, had also been linked with a move for the defender during the summer transfer window.

Speaking last summer about Lewis, Howe praised his attitude to training, despite not having an obvious place in his squad: “I’ve always really rated him and held him in high regard ever since his Norwich days when I was a really big fan of his,” Howe said about the defender.

“Working with him, a great attitude, wants to improve and he’s really benefited from his loan spell. Coming back into the group, he’s trained really well. Ultimately, a lot will depend on what he wants, if he wants to continue playing football and it might be difficult for me to guarantee him that so we’ll wait and see.”