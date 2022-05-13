Howe took over as Newcastle head coach in November with the club sitting second bottom of the table and without a win.

The former Bournemouth boss would win just one of his opening nine games in charge of the Magpies before leading a dramatic turnaround which saw the club secure Premier League safety with two games to spare.

A run of 10 wins from 14 matches shot Newcastle from the relegation zone to the top half of the table. While recent defeats to title-chasing Liverpool and Manchester City have seen Newcastle drop back into the bottom half, they are still the first Premier League team ever to survive after failing to win any of their opening 14 games.

Howe is the first Newcastle manager to be nominated for the award since Alan Pardew, who won after leading The Magpies to fifth place in 2011-12.

The 44-year-old’s Premier League record at Newcastle stands at 11 wins, five draws and nine defeats from 25 games in charge. His Newcastle Premier League win percentage of 44-per-cent is bettered only by Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson.

Howe is one of five Premier League managers nominated for the Manager of the Season award.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United celebrates with fans after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp have both been nominated with the pair currently fighting to secure the Premier League title for their respective clubs.

Thomas Frank has also been acknowledged following a strong debut top-flight season with Brentford. Crystal Palace’s Patrick Viera completes the list of nominees.

