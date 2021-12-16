Eddie Howe opens up on Covid-19 concerns ahead of Newcastle United's festive programme

But the team has had one thing behind it up to now – and that’s the relegation-threatened club’s fans.

Eddie Howe paid tribute to the club’s supporters after they applauded the players off following last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Newcastle had to do without them for all but one game last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there are fears that behind-closed-doors football could return due to rising numbers of Covid-19 infections across the country.

A number of top-flight games have already been postponed due to cases within clubs – Manchester United’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion is the latest to fall victim to the latest wave of infections – and the Premier League has reintroduced emergency measures at training grounds, including additional tests, following a season-high 42 positives Covid-19 cases last week.

Its been reported by ESPN that a number of Premier League clubs want the fixture programme suspended until after Christmas due to the high number of cases.

However, for the moment, postponements are being considered on a game-by-game basis by the Premier League.

Fans attending games must now provide proof of vaccination, or a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of the match, following the Government’s switch to “Plan B” Covid measures.

Eddie Howe applauds Newcastle United fans at St James's Park.

Howe was asked about the prospect of football going behind closed doors over the winter amid spiking cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

“It would certainly be a concern for us if that happened for us, because the power of our home support is well-renowned, I think,” said United’s head coach.

"From my perspective, we want that. But, of course, we have to respect the health of everybody coming to matches, and make sure everyone stays fit and healthy. So it’s a very delicate balance for the Premier League. But, I think, everyone connected with football doesn’t want to go back to where we were during lockdown.”

Meanwhile, Howe says the club will consider the vaccination status of prospective January signings.

"It's something we take very seriously, and we’ll be considering," said Howe. "We’re always in dialogue with all our players, making sure we educate them and follow the same guidelines."

