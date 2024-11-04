Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been the best player in the Premier League for one specific thing so far this season - and it’s not even close.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes has won 41 free-kicks for Newcastle in the Premier League so far this season, 16 more than any other player in the division. Whether opposition teams specifically target the Brazilian or whether he just has a knack of forcing fouls, it’s something that has been used to The Magpies’ advantage in the latter stages of matches this season.

With Newcastle looking to see out a 1-0 win against Arsenal at St James’ Park on Saturday, Guimaraes helped stifle the momentum and relieve pressure by winning free-kicks and allowing his teammates to regroup. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta admitted his side were ‘dragged’ into committing fouls and playing the game in the way Newcastle wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we went behind we lacked purpose and a threat,” Arteta said. “In transition, we allowed them to sustain attacks and we gave 17 or 18 free-kicks so that stops the game constantly. It is not a good outcome for us.

“They are really good at what they want to do and we got dragged into that today.”

Although Howe dismissed Arteta’s comments as ‘irrelevant’ after the match, he did expand on Guimaraes’ unique ability to win free-kicks at key moments.

“I wouldn't say it's an asset I naturally look at from a centre-midfield player but it's associated with his game,” Howe told The Gazette. “I think he's very comfortable taking the ball in tight situations when he's marked. I think that's a great quality of his and naturally he brings a higher number of fouls.

“I was really pleased with Bruno coming back into the team after midweek and it's always slightly fragmented with training but I thought he performed well.”