Eddie Howe praises Newcastle United's 'top class' star and responds to 'harsh' call at Brighton

A goalless draw at The Amex Stadium continued Newcastle’s unbeaten and unbreached start to the Premier League season.
“I'm always disappointed not to win but very pleased with a point in the end, especially in the second half,” Howe said after the game. “It was a difficult second half, Brighton played very well, we rode our luck at times, we dug in, showed a great spirit and unity and got a valuable point.”
A dead leg for Matt Targett saw Howe move Dan Burn out to left-back for the first time against his former club as £35million summer signing Sven Botman was handed his first Premier League start.
“I thought Dan did great today,” Howe added. “It's difficult, although it's a small transition across the pitch, it's a huge one at the same time.
"He hadn't played left-back for a long time but I thought he did very well today against his former team and made one crucial block at a key time in the game. Overall, I'm very pleased with his attitude.”
On Botman, the United head coach told The Gazette: “I thought he did very well. He looked composed, solid and had a good partnership with Fabby [Schar].
"I was very pleased with him and I thought he used the ball very well especially in the first half. To come here and be part of a backline that keeps a clean sheet albeit wasn't always calm at the back. It was difficult in the second half but I thought Sven was top class.”
Although Newcastle had to rely on two goalline clearances and a fine goalkeeping performance from Nick Pope in order to snatch a point, the visitors found the back of the net early on through Callum Wilson.
The Magpies No. 9 was denied for a high foot despite it not coming close to an opposition player.
"I’d need to see it again,” Howe responded. “My initial reaction was I thought it was harsh and given too quickly.
"The decision could have been let go to see what VAR said but it wasn’t to be.
“We threatened on the counter attack and in transition but we just weren't decisive enough.”