Eddie Howe praises Newcastle United's 'top class' star and responds to 'harsh' call at Brighton

A goalless draw at The Amex Stadium continued Newcastle’s unbeaten and unbreached start to the Premier League season.

“I'm always disappointed not to win but very pleased with a point in the end, especially in the second half,” Howe said after the game. “It was a difficult second half, Brighton played very well, we rode our luck at times, we dug in, showed a great spirit and unity and got a valuable point.”

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

A dead leg for Matt Targett saw Howe move Dan Burn out to left-back for the first time against his former club as £35million summer signing Sven Botman was handed his first Premier League start.

“I thought Dan did great today,” Howe added. “It's difficult, although it's a small transition across the pitch, it's a huge one at the same time.

"He hadn't played left-back for a long time but I thought he did very well today against his former team and made one crucial block at a key time in the game. Overall, I'm very pleased with his attitude.”

On Botman, the United head coach told The Gazette: “I thought he did very well. He looked composed, solid and had a good partnership with Fabby [Schar].

"I was very pleased with him and I thought he used the ball very well especially in the first half. To come here and be part of a backline that keeps a clean sheet albeit wasn't always calm at the back. It was difficult in the second half but I thought Sven was top class.”

Although Newcastle had to rely on two goalline clearances and a fine goalkeeping performance from Nick Pope in order to snatch a point, the visitors found the back of the net early on through Callum Wilson.

The Magpies No. 9 was denied for a high foot despite it not coming close to an opposition player.

"I’d need to see it again,” Howe responded. “My initial reaction was I thought it was harsh and given too quickly.

"The decision could have been let go to see what VAR said but it wasn’t to be.