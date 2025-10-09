Newcastle United predicted XI v Brighton | Getty Images

Newcastle United latest news: Eddie Howe has a number of decisions to make when his side returns to Premier League action at the Amex Stadium next weekend.

Newcastle United head to the south coast next weekend searching for back-to-back Premier League wins. However, their recent record at the Amex Stadium is atrocious having failed to win a single top-flight game there.

Newcastle United have lost three and drawn five of their eight trips to face the Seagulls since both clubs were promoted to the Premier League together in 2017. Their last, and so far only, win at the Amex Stadium came in their Championship winning campaign and was sealed by goals from Mo Diame and Ayoze Perez.

Eddie Howe will be hopeful of setting that record straight this weekend, but will be without a number of key players for their trip. Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa will definitely miss out, whilst Lewis Hall is almost certain to be unavailable after picking up a hamstring injury.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s trip to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium next weekend. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion predicted XI

GK: Nick Pope

No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than Pope this season in the Premier League. He collected his fifth of the campaign against Nottingham Forest and will hope to register a sixth at the Amex Stadium.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Livramento’s injury means Trippier now has a major role to play in Howe’s first-team once again. Emil Krafth may be used as a rotation option in the coming weeks, but Trippier is first-choice right-back.

CB: Malick Thiaw

Thiaw has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Newcastle United and whilst he will be disappointed not to be called-up by Germany, it has allowed him to train with his new teammates on Tyneside.

CB: Sven Botman

Botman’s performances this season are very reminiscent of his first campaign as a Magpies player - long may that continue.

LB: Dan Burn

Burn may once again be asked to play at left-back in Hall’s absence.

CM: Lewis Miley

Bruno Guimaraes’ travels with Brazil during the international break may see Miley given the nod at the Amex Stadium.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali is a crucial component of Howe’s midfield and will be needed to provide energy and that touch of quality on the south coast.

CM: Jacob Ramsey

An ankle injury has sidelined Ramsey since August, but Howe admitted last weekend that the former Aston Villa man has returned to training and could be in contention for their clash with Brighton. Joelinton’s international commitments may offer Ramsey a chance to start against the Seagulls.

RW: Jacob Murphy

Murphy has often been relied upon away from home by Howe this season and with Anthony Elanga impressing in the Champions League, Murphy may be asked to play in the Premier League on Saturday to allow his teammate to rest before their clash with Benfica.

ST: Nick Woltemade

Woltemade’s minutes still need to be managed, but his start to life on Tyneside means he simply must start when fit and available.

LW: Anthony Gordon

Gordon has shown flashes of brilliance this season and will be keen to do this on a consistent basis.