Newcastle United could exploit a strange Premier League ‘loophole’ against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The Magpies head into that match on the back of five straight wins in all competitions and know that a victory over Oliver Glasner’s side would lift them into third in the Premier League table. Following routine wins over Manchester United and Leicester City in their last two outings, the Eagles are expected to be a much bigger threat on Wednesday night.

With seven games of the season left to go, Wednesday’s game is an important night for Newcastle United as they look to take advantage of a game in hand they have over all of their rivals for a European spot. A trip to Villa Park on Saturday means this week could be a pivotal one in their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Newcastle United, therefore, will need all of their best players to step up and be counted and cannot risk any unnecessary suspensions between now and the end of the season. Only Joelinton is at risk of a ban - but there is a bizarre ‘loophole’ that Newcastle could exploit to get any ban for the Brazilian reduced.

Joelinton suspension risk and strange Premier League loophole

If the Brazilian is booked on Wednesday night, then he will be suspended for their clash against Aston Villa on Saturday as well as their game against Ipswich Town at St James’ Park on Saturday 26 April. FA rules dictate that ‘players who receive a total of 10 yellow cards in their side's first 32 Premier League matches receive a two-match suspension.’

However, a quirk of those suspension rules mean that a player who is shown a red card as a result of two bookings will serve a one-match ban and have their yellow card tally reset. Therefore, hypothetically, Newcastle United would benefit more from Joelinton being shown two yellow cards and a red card on Wednesday night than just a single yellow card as he would miss just their trip to Villa Park in the first scenario, rather than that match and their clash with the Tractor Boys if the second of those scenarios come true.

Joelinton has avoided a booking in his last four league outings, a great feat from someone whose game is all about breaking up play and being a physical presence. However, this is nothing compared to his countryman Bruno Guimaraes who, last season, avoided a booking in ten straight games to ensure he didn’t breach the ten booking threshold.

A similar situation regarding this ‘loophole’ emerged last year surrounding the Brazilian and Eddie Howe was asked about his thoughts on it by the Gazette. In response, the Newcastle United head coach laughed before replying: “I don’t know what to say to that”.

An update is awaited on whether Howe will be on the touchline at St James’ Park on Wednesday night having missed Sunday’s win over Manchester United after being admitted to hospital. Jason Tindall took charge of the Magpies at the weekend and will again resume duties in the St James’ Park dugout if Howe is not able to manage the team on Wednesday night.