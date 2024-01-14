Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe provided a brief update on Tino Livramento after the defender missed the defeat to Manchester City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tino Livramento missed Newcastle United's 3-2 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday evening due to illness.

The 21-year-old made his Premier League debut for Newcastle against Man City back in August while also making his first start for the club against Pep Guardiola's side in the Carabao Cup the following month. Despite a lack of starts under Eddie Howe, Livramento has proven to be a useful member of the squad since his £31million summer arrival from Southampton.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livramento even filled in at left-back while Dan Burn was out injured. Burn even admitted the youngster had been 'brilliant' in his absence.

"I have said this before I thought Tino was a great acquisition," Burn said previously. "Every time I saw him play at Southampton I thought he was brilliant, certainly one for the future."

But the full-back was left out of the matchday squad at St James' Park due to illness, something which was confirmed by the club and then reiterated by Howe after the match.

"That was illness today," Howe said when asked about Livramento's unavailability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle now have a two-week break before they return to action at Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round. Livramento is expected to be back available for that match. Howe will be hoping to welcome back at least one more player from injury in that match with the likes of Jacob Murphy returning to light training following shoulder surgery and Callum Wilson recovering from a calf issue.