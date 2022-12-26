Howe’s side beat Leicester City 3-0 this afternoon. The result, the club’s sixth successive Premier League win, took the club up to second place in the division. Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton all scored before the break at the King Power Stadium.

“To start in the manner we did was hugely important,” said Howe, who was without Callum Wilson and Jonjo Shelvey due to illness and injury respectively.

“Full credit to the players for how they’ve attacked today’s game, scored some really good goals. Very, very pleased with the first-half performance, and then the general mentality of the group, again, very, very good after the break.

"Leicester showed their quality in the second half, and it was difficult to get the ball. I was keen for us to go on and control the game more.

"But I do think we minimised their threat. Credit to the team, it's another clean sheet and that's important."

Newcastle fans chanted about qualifying for European football – and even winning the league.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans.

Up to now, Howe has refused to take about a challenge for a Champions League place, and United’s head coach was asked if his approach would change now his team’s seemingly also in the title conversation.

Howe's attitude, however, won’t change.

“Look, I’ve got no problem with the supporters dreaming and talking and speculating about what we can achieve, and I’ve got no doubt you guys (the media) will, because I can’t control that,” said Howe.

"I just think the only thing we need to be mindful of internally is we just have to focus on what we can control, which is our own thoughts and actions, and how we train and prepare, and just not look too far ahead or listen to too much news media, and just focus on our training.

"This is the toughest league in the world for a reason, and our opposition will no doubt be watching us and preparing for us.”

