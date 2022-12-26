Eddie Howe issues update on Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson amid injury blow
Eddie Howe has issued an update on Callum Wilson after the Newcastle United striker was ruled out of today’s game.
Wilson was left out of Howe’s squad for the Leicester City game due to illness.
Head coach Howe said: "He hasn’t trained for two days (due to illness). He’s at home with his family. Fingers crossed, he’ll be better soon.”
Meanwhile, Howe is also without Jonjo Shelvey, who has a calf injury.
The midfielder is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.