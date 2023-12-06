Newcastle United have been in fine form in the Premier League as they also battle in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

At the start of the season there were real question marks about how Newcastle United's squad would cope with the added strain of Champions League football.

Yet amid a hectic fixture schedule, injury crisis and European away trips, Eddie Howe's side are the in-form side in the Premier League. In fact, since the Champions League group stage started in September, The Magpies have picked up the most points, scored the most goals and conceded the least of any side in the Premier League.

It's a run of form that seems to defy logic when they have been without the likes of Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Sandro Tonali for the majority of those matches. Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have also missed matches through injury and suspension.

Yet The Magpies are just taking things in their stride, progressing through to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup with wins over Manchester City and Manchester United in the process. The Champions League itself hasn't been quite as plain sailing but Howe's side have still managed to take four points from Paris Saint-Germain and head into their final group stage match against AC Milan still with a chance of progressing through to the last-16.

Alexander Isak scored in the 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain last week.

All things considered, it would be fair to say Newcastle's significantly depleted squad are exceeding expectations. But Eddie Howe disagrees.

"They've certainly impressed me," Howe told The Gazette when asked about his side's record since their Champions League opener. "But I don't think they've exceeded my expectations because I've got high opinions of them and I really believe in the squad that we have and the mentality that we have collectively.

"My expectations are high but I have to give them a massive compliment for how the fit players have really stepped up and grabbed their opportunity."

Newcastle will be hoping to have some players fit and available heading into a busy festive period. The Magpies travel to Everton and then Tottenham Hotspur in quick succession before playing their final Champions League group stage match against Milan at St James' Park.